Princess Beatrice to mark special milestone with baby Sienna this month

There are plenty of milestones to reach for new parents and their babies, and royal mum Princess Beatrice is set to tick off another this month.

The 33-year-old, who welcomed daughter Sienna with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last September, will mark her first-ever Mother's Day on 27 March.

Property developer Edoardo already has a six-year-old son Christopher, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

He and Beatrice announced they were expecting their first child last May and Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on 18 September 2021. The little girl is 11th in line to the throne behind her mother.

The couple have only shared an image of baby Sienna's footprints

The couple are likely to mark Beatrice's first Mother's Day privately as they are yet to share a photograph of their daughter in public and have only posted an image of her footprints so far.

While Princess Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, shares regular updates about her one-year-old son August on her personal Instagram page, Beatrice's account is private, and she rarely posts on Twitter.

Beatrice and Edoardo married in July 2020

Meanwhile, Edoardo mainly uses his Instagram account to share his portfolio of work from his business, Banda Property, but he has marked special occasions, such as his first wedding anniversary with his wife.

Princess Eugenie became a mum to baby August just one month before celebrating her first Mother's Day. She shared a sweet photo of the tot laying on a blanket surrounded by daffodils at their home in Windsor.

Eugenie captioned the post: "I'm so excited to be August's mum and as you can see I'm enjoying my first Mother's Day.

"I'm also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much. Happy Mother's Day to all."

