Why Princess Beatrice's first Christmas with baby Sienna was bittersweet

A baby's first Christmas is such a magical time, but it would have no doubt been bittersweet for Princess Beatrice celebrating with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their new baby daughter Sienna this year.

Edoardo is father to five-year-old Wolfie, otherwise known as Christopher Mapelli Mozzi, and he was in the US for Christmas with his mother, Edo's ex, Dara Huang, meaning Beatrice unfortunately didn't get to see her stepson for the main festivities.

Now that Dara and her son are back on UK soil, as she told her followers on Instagram, it is possible that the family planned a delayed celebration to mark Christmas as a family, or perhaps they got together beforehand.

Making a rare comment about stepson Wolfie, Beatrice once referred to him as a "bonus son".

Beatrice is a step mother to Wolfie

When asked about her homeschooling experience by HELLO!'s guest editor Giovanna Fletcher, for the Back to School digital issue, she said: "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia.

"But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

Wolfie's mother, interior designer Dara has shown off lots of her immaculate home online, and fans are obsessed with the look of it.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child together this year

Their living space features tall ceilings, big windows and follows a neutral colour scheme, with two linen cream sofas and a large fireplace flanked by two exposed cream bookshelves. A wooden ladder rests against them and a large light fixture could be seen in the reflection of the mirror above the fireplace – which doubles as a TV.

"Lovely space xx," wrote one, and another added: "I’m loving the new table setting…golden goose kid trainers matched with the chess set."

