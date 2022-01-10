Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's surprising connection as babies The royals had the same start in life

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are currently in the 'newborn phase' after welcoming their first child, daughter Sienna, on 18 September 2021.

While doing a little royal research here at HELLO!, we discovered the most interesting fact concerning the royal couple when they were babies!

Did you know that Beatrice, 33, and Edoardo, 38, were born at the very same hospital?

While their little girl Sienna joined the world at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, her mother and father were born at the prestigious Portland Hospital five years apart.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson welcomed their eldest child Princess Beatrice at The Portland on 8 August 1988, while Edoardo was born there on 19 November 1983.

Sarah Ferguson with a baby Princess Beatrice

Edoardo is the son of British Olympian and member of an Italian noble family, Alessandro Mapelli-Mozzi, whose ancestral seat is the Villa Mapelli Mozzi in the Bergamo province of Italy. His mother is Nicola Williams-Ellis MBE.

Edoardo went on to be educated at the public school, Radley College, in Oxfordshire, not too far from Beatrice's school St George's in Ascot.

Beatrice and Edoardo's parents have been close friends for years – we wonder if Sarah and Nicola discussed their hospital choices with each other when making their birth plans?

Royal couple Beatrice and Edoardo

The Portland Hospital is known for its privacy, with many famous names choosing it to welcome their babies. Beatrice and Edoardo are clearly keen on a private life for little Sienna, keeping her out of the spotlight so far.

When announcing her birth, Beatrice posted a cute print of her baby girl's footprints on her Twitter page, but since then has kept a very low profile as she adjusts to motherhood. We are yet to see a photograph of the royal newborn.

Baby Sienna's newborn footprints

In keeping with Beatrice's desire for privacy, the royal couple recently moved house from their London home of St James' Palace to the quiet countryside of the Cotswolds, near to Edoardo's parents.

The couple's idyllic home reportedly has a swimming pool and tennis courts and is thought to be worth £3million.

