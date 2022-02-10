Princess Eugenie reveals adorable nickname for baby August on 1st birthday The tot was born on 9 February 2021 at London's Portland Hospital

Princess Eugenie celebrated her son August's first birthday on Wednesday, with the royal mum sharing two previously unseen photos of the tot. And that's not all, she also revealed her adorable nickname for her little boy.

The cute family snaps appeared to show 31-year-old Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, with August on their recent skiing holiday, as well as a shot of their little one at a baby group with a name sticker on his back.

"Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!" the proud mum wrote in the caption, alongside a string of blue heart emojis.

HELLO! even predicted that Augie would be one of baby August's nicknames, following confirmation of his name.

Eugenie and Jack welcomed their son at the Portland Hospital in London on 9 February, sharing his full name as August Philip Hawke Brooksbank 11 days later.

The tot, who is 13th in line to the throne, was named after his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, and two of his five-times great-grandfathers, Reverend Edward Hawke Brooksbank and Prince Albert, whose given names included Augustus.

Eugenie shared a photo of August at a baby play group

Many of the royals have nicknames, with Princess Eugenie known as "Euge" to her family members. She also calls her older sister Princess Beatrice "Bea".

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge call their daughter Princess Charlotte "Lottie," while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refer to their children Archie and Lilibet as "Arch" and "Lili".

Lilibet was named after her great-grandmother, the Queen's own family nickname, and the monarch is also known as "Gan Gan" to her great-grandchildren.

