We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed a festive family day out on Friday at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland.

MORE: Secret behind Princess Beatrice's glowing skin and hair growth revealed

The royal duo was pictured at the Christmas fair with their ten-week-old daughter, Sienna, and Edoardo's son from a previous relationship, Wolfie. Photos published on the MailOnline show the radiant princess tucking into a hot dog from the winter market while pushing her newborn in a trendy £1,000 Fox 3 Bugaboo pram - and royal fans can't stop talking about a superstitious charm on Sienna's stroller.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO! partners with Princess Beatrice for our Teenage Cancer Trust appeal

The rare photos of the family show Beatrice wrapping up warm for the November chill, donning a fur-trimmed puffer coat and enjoying her Bratwurst from the park's Bavarian Village.

Hung securely on the shade of her daughter's pram was an 'Evil Eye', a charm that has traditionally been adopted by many cultures as a symbol of protection against evil.

EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson opens up about sweet bond with grandchildren August and Sienna

READ: The sweet meaning behind Princess Beatrice's baby name revealed

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter Sienna in September

Monica Vinader's jewellery has adorned the wrists, necks and ears of many a royal, including the Duchess of Cambridge - and symbolic charms feature in many of their pieces.

Explaining the symbolism of 'The Evil Eye' in jewellery, their website reads: "The evil eye is a curse from Greek culture that has been passed through many decades and still exists today.

"It states that when someone is envious of you, they'll have the power to give you an 'evil glare' and send bad luck your way.

SHOP SIMILAR: Glass Evil Eye, £5.62, Etsy

Due to this belief, protection from the evil eye is something several cultures have adopted. As a result, evil eye jewellery and charms are widely seen as a symbol of protection against bad luck.

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo, have recently returned from Greece where they flew to attend the formal wedding of Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark and Princess Nina.

Perhaps the royal duo picked up their Evil Eye charm for Sienna during their recent travels, where the symbolic piece is widely available in local markets.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.