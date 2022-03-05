Teen Mom and The Challenge star Cory Wharton expecting third child Cory, 31, is an MTV star

Teen Mom and The Challenge star Cory Wharton has revealed he and girlfriend Taylor Selfiredge are expecting their second child together; Corey is also dad to four-year-old Ryder.

haring a picture of his blended family, Cory wrote a letter to "the newest member of the family," revealing that they are due on June 8th. "Each one of my kids have continued to push me into making me a better man, so I know you’re gonna do the same," he shared.

WATCH: Teen Mom: Cory & Taylor reveal their pregnancy

"Throughout the years the satisfaction I get from raising my two lil girls is unmatched. The joy that they bring me, the excitement is unmatched. I truthfully feel like God has put me in a position that I’m so lucky & blessed to be in," he continued.

In the picture, Taylor, 27, held up the ultrasound picture, along with one-year-old daughter Mila. Ryder, whom Cory welcomed with ex Cheyenne Floyd, held the picture as well.

He went on to share that as a child himself his dad wasn't able to be around much, and "that’s why I try and give you girls EVERYTHING that I have".

"I can’t wait to watch you grow with your sisters Ryder & Mila. I’m telling you right now both those girls love you so much," he added.

The pair shared the news with fans

Cory and Taylor met during season one of Ex on the Beach and dated briefly after the show wrapped. They split before reuniting in 2019.

"Taylor, I don’t know too many people to put up with me for as long as you have but no seriously, I love you bby & I can’t wait to start this adventure with you and continue to build this family up," the 31-year-old concluded.

"You are really the most amazing father," Taylor shared on her own post. "You always put a smile on my face when you’re with our girls & they love you so so much."

