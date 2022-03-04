Ciara's husband Russell Wilson drops to one knee to propose having more babies Russell gifted Ciara with a bunch of flowers

Russell Wilson dropped to one knee on Friday in front of wife Ciara - to propose having more babies together.

Ciara guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and was joined by the Seattle Seahawks quarterback who bought her a bunch of roses, and then left Ciara admitting that he often makes her nervous.

Russell then joked he was going to make things worse as he slid out of his chair and surprised the singer with the unexpected proposal: "I have a question for you. Serious question. Can we have more babies?"

Ciara was shocked before she began laughing as Russell continued: "I mean, it would be perfect. Just give me one more at least."

"We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there," she retorted to which Russell exclaimed: "Ah come on!" Ciara then quipped: "I am down to do it again with you!"

The pair are parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, four-year-old daughter Sienna Princess as well as son Future Zahir, seven, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.

The two have a blended family of five

Ciara then shared how she loves to see Russell, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby.

Ciara then shared that she loves seeing Russell in "daddy mode," and revealed some of their sweet family traditions.

The pair have just released a new book

"I love seeing you with Sienna, and I am a daddy's girl," she said, adding: "So I will say it is one of the sexiest things about you."

"There are a lot of things we have in common, but there are lots of things we are opposite in and that is that you wake up every day at 4am to work up.

"We also do a prayer in the morning before we go and sometimes, when it is that morning, I just say 'amen I love you too', but I love how you are such a hard worker and that inspires me."

