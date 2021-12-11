Selling Sunset stars rally around Maya Vander after she suffers stillbirth Sending prayers and love to Maya and her family

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander is being supported by her close friends Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young after sharing the heartbreaking news that she had a stillbirth.

MORE: Chrishell Stause's $3.3m love nest with Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim following divorce

The mom-of-two - who revealed on season four of the Netflix show that she was expecting her third child - took to Instagram on Friday to tell fans that Thursday "was the hardest day" of her life. "I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics," she emotionally shared.

Loading the player...

WATCH: First trailer for Selling Sunset spin-off Selling Tampa

"Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone," she continued.

"What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagined would happen to me."

MORE: Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn broke this tradition on her $1million wedding day

MORE: Inside the Selling Sunset stars' weddings: Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald and Crishell Stause

Alongside a picture of the memory box, she revealed that she was expecting a baby boy whom they have named Mason.

She added: "Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason."

Maya shared the devastating news with fans

"This is unimaginable. It’s hard to find words. My heart aches for you and your family. You are surrounded by so much love. Here for you for absolutely anything you need," commented Chrishell as Mary Fitzgerald added: "My heart is breaking for you babe. Sending you prayers, love, and strength."

"Maya I love you so much," shared Heather as Vanessa Villela wrote: "I'm so sorry Maya! I love you very much and I’m here for you."

She was 38 weeks pregnant

Maya is also mom to daughter Elle, 19 months, and son Aiden, two, with her husband.

The reality show, which focuses on the glamorous lives of a group of real estate brokers as they compete to sell the most luxurious and lucrative properties in the heart of the Hollywood Hills, became a huge hit last year when all three seasons were added to Netflix during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox