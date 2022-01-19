Bringing Up Bates' star Erin Bates welcomes fifth baby amid cancelation of TV show Erin is mom to five

Bringing Up Bates star Erin Bates has welcomed her fifth child, the same day that her family's TV show was canceled. Chad Paine and wife Erin shared the news with fans that their family had grown with the addition of daughter Finley Marie, who was born at 4.51am and weighed 5lbs 4oz.

MORE: Jinger Duggar makes surprising confession about strict family beliefs

They are already parents to six-year-old Charles Steven IV, a.k.a. Carson, as well as daughters Brooklyn Elise, five, three-year-old Everly Hope, and Holland Grace, two. "Our little miracle baby is doing wonderful and we can't wait to share more details soon! This mama and daddy are going to get a little rest now and as many snuggles as possible," Erin shared with fans onInstagram alongside a picture of the happy parents snuggling with their baby.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bringing Up Bates season 10 sneak peek

"We can't thank you enough for the prayers. We feel indebted, loved, and so grateful to each of you," she continued.

"We serve such a big God."

MORE: Jill Duggar praises importance of community amid brother Josh Duggar's arrest

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Duggar family weddings

Her news comes after network UPTv shared that the TV show would not return for an 11th season.

"We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates Season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," UPtv said in a statement.

Erin shared a picture with fans

"Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family's home over the past ten seasons.

"Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We're looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future."

The show followed parents Gil and Kelly Jo Bates along with their 19 children and extended family.

Erin's fourth daughter was born in 18 January

The family are fundamental Christians and are close friends with the Duggars, whose TV show Counting On, was canceled by TLC in 2021 after eldest son Josh Duggar was found guilty on one count of "receipt of child pornography".

The families are both members of the religious organization Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a controversial and fundamentalist group whose followers adhere to strict guidelines for a righteous life.

Amazon is currently producing a docuseries on the religious organization, that will also focus on the Duggar's, the Bates' and the Plath family, who star in Welcome to Plathville, on TLC.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.