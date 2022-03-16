Dan Walker gives rare insight into family life in new video The broadcaster shared a sweet moment with fans

TV presenter Dan Walker will no doubt have delighted his fans as he shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video from his family home in Sheffield on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the dad-of-three posted a short and sweet clip that showed one of his children with a floral lampshade on their head!

It appeared to be Dan's son Joe wearing the unusual accessory, although it was so large that it wasn't entirely possible to tell.

One of Dan's daughters sat in the background with her feet up during the video, which the BBC Breakfast presenter captioned: "You buy your kids expensive toys and then…" The down-to-earth star finished with three crying-laughing emojis.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker gives hilarious insight into family life

The 2021 Strictly Come Dancing contestant usually keeps his family out of the public eye, but he occasionally shares glimpses of their antics with his social media followers.

Last month, the 44-year-old posted some snapshots from his trip to Rome with his children and wife Sarah. As well as Joe, the long-time couple share daughters Susanna and Jessica.

Dan shared the funny family moment to Instagram

The clan seemed to enjoy their half-term break, at least if Dan's pictures are any indication. They showed the Walkers – with their children's faces obscured – exploring the Italian city.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the star shared a series of amazing snapshots of iconic landmarks including the Colosseum, the Vatican and the Trevi Fountain.

"Rome is officially a lovely place to visit," he remarked, later adding: "Perfect family half-term escape."

The presenter is a doting dad-of-three

Sharing an image of himself and Joe outside the Basilica, Dan sweetly wrote: "Me and the lad in Rome".

The devoted family man later wrote on the social media site: "Well… we've had a lovely little family trip to Rome during half-term. I've been there covering sporting events before but never had a good look around. It's basically like a giant museum!"

