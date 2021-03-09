The OC star Ben McKenzie becomes father for second time - fans react Gotham stars Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin welcomed a baby boy

Ben McKenzie, the star of The OC and Gotham, has become a father for the second time.

Ben and wife Morena Baccarin, who starred in Firefly, shared their wonderful news on social media on 9 March.

Alongside a picture of the newborn baby boy, named Arthur, Ben shared: "Welcome to the world, Arthur. Gotta say, your timing is impeccable."

Morena shared the same snap of the young boy tucking his face into his hands, adding: "2021 is looking up. Welcome to the world Arthur. Trust us, you haven’t missed much yet."

Ben and Morena both shared this sweet snap of their newborn son

"So so so cute. Congratulations to your little fam. Couldn’t be happier for you!!!" shared one fan as another joked: "Should have named him Ryan."

The pair met on the set of TV show Gotham, and Morena revealed she was expecting their first child in September 2015.

Morena has shared sweet snaps of Ben with her children

She gave birth to their daughter in March 2016, and the two married in June 2017.

Morena is also mom to a seven-year-old son from a previous marriage.

"Date night"

The pair often share sweet snaps from life in their home, and in September Ben revealed that his daughter likes to make him "fancy" on their date nights.

He then posted a picture that revealed she had painted his nails blue and given him a floral head crown.

