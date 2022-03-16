Kate Hudson reveals incredible views seen from her backyard in sweet video with daughter Rani The incredible estate used to be Goldie Hawn's

Kate Hudson has the biggest supporter, who is constantly showering her with love, and it's none other than her three-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, her first child with Danny Fujikawa.

The actress is no stranger to sharing adorable mommy-daughter moments with the toddler, but this one might be her cutest yet.

The Almost Famous star shared a heartfelt video where Rani had a special message for her mom. The clip takes place in Kate's unbelievable backyard.

WATCH: Kate's new family video has fans asking the same thing

There's lots to fawn over in the Instagram post. Kate and Rani appear cheek to cheek, which is cute enough, but behind them is an unreal cotton-candy sunset. The recording captures not only the toddler's love for her mom, but also the star's expansive terrace with a never-ending pool and a luscious, mountainous view.

The Hudson duo seem to be fresh out of the pool, Rani in an adorable white one piece with red hearts all over. Just as her mom is about to say something, she interrupts her with: "I love you mama," to which the Something Borrowed star chuckles in return and says: "I love you too."

The moment gets even cuter when the mom-of-three tries to take a selfie as the camera is recording, instructing her daughter to "press that little white button" as she grabs her mom by the arm as she rests her head on her shoulder.

The heartwarming video

The two prove they are undoubtedly look alikes, as they both go on to pose by doing matching kissy faces.

Fans and celebrities alike loved the sweet video, with Courteney Cox commenting: "I love this sooo much," and Octavia Spencer writing: "You two," with a heart emoji.

Kate captioned another recent photo of Rani with: "Someone’s real proud of the waffle she made."

One fan wrote: "Oh she is just something else!" as another said: "Aweee she's so darling," as well as: "Sweetness overload."

Rani is always by her mom's side, who frequently shares videos of the two either working out together, playing dress-up, and cooking.

