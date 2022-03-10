The Endgame's Morena Baccarin looks fabulous in jaw-dropping beach photo The actress plays Elena Federova in the NBC heist drama

Morena Baccarin is currently starring as criminal mastermind Elena Federova in the hit show The Endgame, which kicked off at the end of February.

The actress has received rave reviews for her performance so far, but in real life she has a far calmer existence!

Ahead of the premiere of the show, Morena enjoyed a well-deserved beach break, and shared plenty of snapshots from her vacation.

VIDEO: Watch Morena Baccarin in The Endgame

These included many of her posing on the beach, complete with a clear blue sea and white sand.

The Endgame sees Elena star alongside Ryan Michelle Bathe, who plays Val Turner, a once formidable FBI agent who's been trying to get back into the good books of the bureau following her husband's jail sentence.

Morena Baccarin looks fabulous as she posed on the beach ahead of the start of The Endgame

Elena has been sharing teasers of the latest episode on social media, alongside snapshots into her life away from the spotlight.

The star is married to actor Ben McKenzie, and the pair are doting parents to children Frances and Arthur.

The actress plays Elena Federova in the hit show

The actress is also mom to seven-year-old Julius from her previous marriage to director Austin Chick. Morena and Ben married in June 2017, which happened to be the star's 38th birthday, in a private ceremony at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in Brooklyn, New York.

At the time, Ben opened up about their special day during an interview with Harry Connick Jr, on Harry.

Elena and husband Ben McKenzie

"We wanted to get married at the Botanic Gardens in Brooklyn, which was beautiful. When we wanted to book it, which was over a year in advance in our defense, the only date available was my wife’s birthday," he said.

"It is sweet or so I thought. It's sweet, and half of her loves that and I think she just wants me to be clear that she is going to get a birthday present and there is going to be an anniversary gift and it's a whole week. She's Brazilian and birthdays are very special."

