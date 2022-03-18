Jamie Redknapp shares adorable photos of baby Raphael – and you have to see his hairdo Sweet Raphael is just three months old

Cute celebrity baby photo of the day alert! Jamie and Frida Redknapp's three-month-old baby boy Raphael has a funky new hairdo, and we're so here for it.

MORE: Inside Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida's luxurious Maldives honeymoon with baby Raphael

TV sports pundit Jamie shared two new pictures of his son on his Instagram Stories, showing little Raphael's hair all spiked up. We couldn't help noticing his resemblance to Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar who debuted a similarly cool hairstyle recently – it's clearly a trend!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie plays with his baby boy Raphael

In the first photo, we see dad Jamie out for a sunny stroll with his baby boy, which the star captioned, "Spring walks."

Jamie off out with baby Raphael

The second snap is our absolute favourite and shows off Raphael's incredible spiky hairdo, which the famous father added four heart emojis to. Looking at the tot's expression, we're not sure how he feels about his new look!

MORE: 19 first Mother’s Day gifts 2022 for new mums celebrating for the first time

LOOK: 5 cute habits of royal children: from Princess Charlotte to Archie Harrison

Raphael's wacky hairstyle

Raphael's locks got even more stylish in photo three, as he sits with Dutch football superstar Ruud Gullit. "Hoping some [football emoji] magic rubs off from the great an @ruudgulli," wrote Jamie.

What a little cutie!

Raphael's bemused expression in this photo is absolutely priceless.

Gordon Ramsay's son Oscar with his spiky hairdo

The baby boy is becoming quite the star on Jamie's Instagram page, recently appearing in a post with his mum Frida and grandma Sandra Redknapp.

Jamie posted: "Happy international women’s to all the amazing women out there who inspire and lead every day you make the world a kinder and better place. And especially to these two ladies in my life, I love you, oh and I love you too Raphael!!"

Jamie and Frida tied the knot in October and welcomed their first child together on 24 November, with the proud dad announcing his birth on Instagram. The trio only recently returned from their honeymoon in the Maldives.

Jamie is also a father to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017. Frida, meanwhile, has four other children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.