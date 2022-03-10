Why the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hired a new nanny for Prince George Prince George was one well cared for little boy

Did you know that the young Prince George of Cambridge has had not one, but two nannies during his eight years, unlike his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?

The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was born in July 2013 and when he was just a few weeks old, was cared for by his father's former nanny, Jessie Webb. Jessie assisted the Cambridges with baby George at their then-home in Anglesey.

Ingrid Seward, author of A Century of Royal Children, told People at the time: "She'll be like a safe pair of hands. That's preferred rather than someone new to it all, someone who'd be terrified of it all."

Jessie, then 72, was retired when she was asked to help care for Prince George, but made an exception and temporarily came out of her retirement.

Prince George's first nanny Jessie Webb

Prince William clearly feels great affection for his former nanny, as Jessie was a guest at William's 21st birthday party, his wedding to Kate in 2011 and attended Prince George's christening in 2013.

As Jessie's nannying stint with Prince George was only temporary, the Cambridges had to search for a new nanny to care for their son, and set about hiring the cream of the crop.

Jessie Webb looked after Princes William and Harry

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo was hired by William and Kate in 2014 when George was around eight months old, and she's been a part of the family ever since, now caring for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, too.

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo is a Norland Nanny

Maria is a Norland Nanny, having attended England's prestigious Norland College in Bath, which was founded in 1892 and is known for producing top-rate nannies who work for many prestigious families.

Norland Nannies wear a distinctive uniform consisting of a brown dress, hat and white gloves. They are also trained in security, given the high-profile clients they work for.

Maria caring for Prince George when he was a toddler

Royal commentator Victoria Murphy revealed in an ABC News article. "The nannies are taught everything from defensive driving to security issues to how to care for a future king or queen. So she just really knows everything that you could possibly need to know about bringing up a child."

