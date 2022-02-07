Inside Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida's luxurious Maldives honeymoon with baby Raphael

Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida are clearly relishing married life after jetting off to the Maldives for an extremely luxurious honeymoon.

The couple, who tied the knot in October, were accompanied by their three-month-old son Raphael as they stayed at the exquisite 5-star One&Only Reethi Rah resort.

Sharing an intimate glimpse inside their stay, Jamie uploaded a series of snaps and gushed: "Maldives thanks for the memories and making our honeymoon so special [heart emoji]."

One of the heartwarming photos shows the doting father in an infinity pool with their baby son, while another sees the happy couple posing in front of their hut in their beachwear.

Fans were quick to comment, with many suggesting that little Raphael takes after his famous granddad, Harry Redknapp. "He really looks like Harry here," remarked one, while another stated: "Little guy looks very like his grandad Harry." A third post read: "Got yours and your dad's looks awe."

Jamie shared a series of honeymoon snaps

Jamie and Frida started dating back in 2019, and tied the knot in October at the Chelsea Registry Office, where they were joined by the likes of Christine Lampard and Frank Lampard. A few weeks later, they welcomed their first child together.

At the time of their son's arrival, former footballer Jamie took to Instagram to share their first baby photo. "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp we're so In love, mum is doing so well too," he said.

The couple took their baby son with them

"We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys [heart emoji]."

Jamie is also a dad to sons Charley and Beau who he shares with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp. Frida, meanwhile, has four other children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

