How Christine Lampard's children are taking after dad Frank The couple's children look to have the sporty gene too

Loose Women host Christine Lampard shares two children, Patricia, age three, and Freddie, one year, with her football manager husband Frank, and it looks like their children could be taking after their famous father.

MORE: 8 celebrity step-parents: Christine Lampard, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emily Andre and more

Christine doesn't often post photos of Patricia and Freddie on her social media pages as the family are notoriously private about their home life, but a couple of her photos have hinted how the Lampard kids are just like their sporty dad.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Patricia plays football with her dad!

The star mum recently shared a super cute picture of her children on her Instagram page – and they were both wearing Everton football shirts with their names on the back!

Christine wrote: "That was a good day! Thank you to everyone at @everton football club and to all the fans we met for making us feel so welcome and part of the family @franklampard #everton."

MORE: How to wean your baby: when to start, foods to offer and common problems

LOOK: 14 best Mother's Day hampers: From M&S to ASOS, Etsy, Amazon & more

Budding footie stars Patricia and Freddie

A fan told the star: "Welcome to Everton Christine! Great to see the kids in their kits already." Another posted: "This is the cutest thing I've seen today."

And in a 2021 interview with Lorraine Kelly, Christine opened up about her children, telling the host about her baby boy Freddie: "He's a great little baby, he slipped into the family just seamlessly. He's been a gorgeous little addition."

Christine and Frank Lampard

The presenter then teased that her daughter Patricia could be following in her dad's football footsteps. With a clip of her little girl kicking a ball around in the background, she divulged: "She loves football, I'm not even kidding you! She absolutely loves football…

"Do you know the really pathetic thing though is that [Frank] talks to her like she's a premier league player! He tells her off saying, 'No, one, two, one two…' a proper football conversation and I say, 'She's two and a half Frank!' So she doesn't stand a chance, she has to be a footballer!"

Christine also shared a video clip of little Patricia and Frank kicking a football to each other back in 2020, and it's just too adorable.

"Daddy’s girl @franklampard," wrote the proud mum.