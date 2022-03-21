This Morning's Josie Gibson's Mother's Day surprise is ruined live on air – watch Presenter Josie couldn't believe it

This Morning's Josie Gibson's Mother's Day surprise was ruined live on air on Monday, when beauty guru Sarah Jossel revealed the star's plans to buy her mum a horse to the nation.

During a segment running through the best Mother's Day gifts, Sarah casually mentioned Josie's plans to purchase a horse for her mum. Josie watched on wide-eyed as Sarah spilled the beans and co-presenter Phillip Schofield pointed out that her mentioning it may have spoiled the surprise. Oops!

WATCH: Josie Gibson left red-faced after Sarah Jossel ruins her Mother's Day 'surprise'

"I'm so sorry Josie's mum!" replied Sarah, visibly shocked about her slip up.

Phillip and Josie were left giggling throughout the item after the faux pas. "Who needs a horse when you've got a lipstick holder?" quipped the mum-of-one and she jokingly popped a designer lipstick holder in her pocket.

Josie has been filling in more regularly on the show

We wonder if the Bristolian will go ahead with the horse gift for her mother or if she will be back to the drawing board for the perfect gift for her mother now her horse plans have been accidentally told to the world. Hopefully, her beloved mother wasn't watching the show – or perhaps with a stroke of luck, she was busy putting the kettle on at the time.

The presenter has been frequenting our screens more regularly, filling in for Holly and also for Phillip on occasions, and fans have been loving having her energy on the daytime show.

"@Josiestweet is never shy of a challenge, and has proved that! Doing a great job Josie, what a star, you deserve it," said an adoring viewer.

The star is mum to a little boy called Reggie

While Josie likes to keep her personal life under wraps most of the time, fans have been treated to adorable photographs of her three-year-old son Reggie James.

The Big Brother star shares her son with her ex-partner Terry – while the couple split in 2018 but remain on good terms co-parenting their son.

Josie previously revealed how she would consider adopting a child to give Reggie a sibling, telling Closer: "I haven't got enough time at the moment but, if everything slows down, I'll definitely do it. There are so many kids in the world who need a good home."