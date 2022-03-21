Phillip Schofield gives update on Holly Willoughby's absence on This Morning The presenter was joined by Josie Gibson on Monday

Phillip Schofield has provided an update on Holly Willoughby's health following the presenter's continued absence from the This Morning.

Opening the show on Monday morning, Phillip was joined by Josie Gibson as he told viewers that Holly was still at home. "Josie's back. I've been texting Holly all weekend, she's absolutely fine but she's got a red line [on a lateral flow test] that will not go away."

Phillip added that his co-star would be sat at home watching feeling frustrated she couldn't join in on the This Morning fun. Meanwhile, Holly took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo, the first since her positive COVID-19 result.

Posting on Saturday, the presenter looked flawless in a selfie as she soaked up in the sun in her garden. "Just what the doctor ordered," she captioned the breathtaking shot, and added a sunshine emoji.

Fans loved the photo, and were overjoyed to see Holly was recovering from her fight with the illness, as one commented: "Glad to see you up and about sweetheart."

Josie Gibson has been filling in for Holly on This Morning

A second posted: "Vit D all the way and a fabulous full Moon is the perfect medicine, missing you x," while a third added: "You are naturally beautiful, hoping you're feeling better."

Holly will no doubt be hoping to have recovered by this weekend ahead of the Dancing on Ice final after missing out on the semi-finals last week.

At the time, a spokesperson for the skating competition said: "Unfortunately, Holly Willoughby is unable to host tonight's show after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Holly returning for the Dancing on Ice Live Final."

Holly Willoughby normally presents next to Phillip Schofield

Though it is no longer required by law to isolate following a positive test in the UK, the current government advice recommends the public to stay at home and avoid contact with other people to help reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 on to others.

The mother-of-three will need two negative tests in order to return to her hosting duties, as was the case when Phillip tested positive back in February.

