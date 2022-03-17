﻿
josie-gibson

5 rare photos of Josie Gibson with her adorable son Reggie

The This Morning presenter is a proud mum-of-one

Josie Gibson is gaining a huge fanbase after standing in for Holly Willoughby as Phillip Scofield's co-host on This Morning.

The mum-of-one, 37, who shot to fame after winning series 11 of Big Brother, has been a regular presenter on This Morning since 2019 and is loved for her down-to-earth personality and fabulous sense of humour.

WATCH: Cutest celebrity baby photos

Josie is a mum to her three-year-old son Reggie James, whom she shares with her ex-partner Terry. The couple split in 2018 but remain on good terms co-parenting their son.

The star has previously revealed how she would consider adopting a child to give Reggie a sibling, telling Closer: "I haven't got enough time at the moment but, if everything slows down, I'll definitely do it. There are so many kids in the world who need a good home."

Here are five adorable photos of Josie's little boy…

 

josie-son-walk

Here's Josie with her son Reggie enjoying a piggyback from mum.

The TV host shared the snap on her Instagram page to talk about her Weight Watchers journey and wrote:

"When I think about all 4 pillars of health that WW keeps you accountable for, everything falls into place. So here's me not making excuses or talking myself out of anything and taking Reggie for a two-mile walk on my shoulders, and looking after all my pillars of health."

 

rugby-kit

How cute is sweet Reggie dressed in his rugby kit? What an absolute angel.

Josie told her followers: "My little @gareththomasofficial #rugby #rugbytots #rugbylife #rugbyplayers #rugbyclub #rugbygram."

family-selfie

With matching blonde locks, Josie shared this lovely selfie shot on her social media to pay tribute to her This Morning family.

"A massive thank you to @thismorning @itv @itvwin," she said. "I am a Mummy and my @thismorning family have supported me through everything. I hope they don't mind me saying this, but even my bosses are two badass working Mummies that job share. Here's a big thank you to all companies that support women in the workplace!!!"

 

josie-gibson-reggie

It was a dinosaur-themed birthday for Reggie when he turned three, and by the look of this photo, he loved his party.

Josie penned: "Few of my favourite photos from Reggies 3rd Birthday. I love throwing a kids party and with the help of @partypeepsbristol I did just that."

 

sup-reggie

The sweetest holiday pic of Josie and her little boy.

The proud mum wrote: "Making memories with the youngest paddle boarder I know! 2-year-old Reggie Roo on his @sealionboards thank you for the stunning pic @baa_photography so kind of you. What a hero!"

