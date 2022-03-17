5 rare photos of Josie Gibson with her adorable son Reggie The This Morning presenter is a proud mum-of-one

Josie Gibson is gaining a huge fanbase after standing in for Holly Willoughby as Phillip Scofield's co-host on This Morning.

The mum-of-one, 37, who shot to fame after winning series 11 of Big Brother, has been a regular presenter on This Morning since 2019 and is loved for her down-to-earth personality and fabulous sense of humour.

Josie is a mum to her three-year-old son Reggie James, whom she shares with her ex-partner Terry. The couple split in 2018 but remain on good terms co-parenting their son.

The star has previously revealed how she would consider adopting a child to give Reggie a sibling, telling Closer: "I haven't got enough time at the moment but, if everything slows down, I'll definitely do it. There are so many kids in the world who need a good home."

Here are five adorable photos of Josie's little boy…

Here's Josie with her son Reggie enjoying a piggyback from mum.

The TV host shared the snap on her Instagram page to talk about her Weight Watchers journey and wrote:

"When I think about all 4 pillars of health that WW keeps you accountable for, everything falls into place. So here's me not making excuses or talking myself out of anything and taking Reggie for a two-mile walk on my shoulders, and looking after all my pillars of health."

How cute is sweet Reggie dressed in his rugby kit? What an absolute angel.

Josie told her followers: "My little @gareththomasofficial #rugby #rugbytots #rugbylife #rugbyplayers #rugbyclub #rugbygram."

With matching blonde locks, Josie shared this lovely selfie shot on her social media to pay tribute to her This Morning family.

"A massive thank you to @thismorning @itv @itvwin," she said. "I am a Mummy and my @thismorning family have supported me through everything. I hope they don't mind me saying this, but even my bosses are two badass working Mummies that job share. Here's a big thank you to all companies that support women in the workplace!!!"

It was a dinosaur-themed birthday for Reggie when he turned three, and by the look of this photo, he loved his party.

Josie penned: "Few of my favourite photos from Reggies 3rd Birthday. I love throwing a kids party and with the help of @partypeepsbristol I did just that."

The sweetest holiday pic of Josie and her little boy.

The proud mum wrote: "Making memories with the youngest paddle boarder I know! 2-year-old Reggie Roo on his @sealionboards thank you for the stunning pic @baa_photography so kind of you. What a hero!"