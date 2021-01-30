Rochelle Humes' children look adorable in rare sibling photo The This Morning star shares three children with husband Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes melted hearts on Saturday when she shared an adorable photo of all three of her children.

The This Morning star couldn't have sounded more proud as she gushed over the gorgeous photos of Alaia-Mai, seven, and Valentina, three, who were posing alongside their baby brother Blake, three months.

Tagging her husband Marvin Humes, Rochelle captioned the post: 'How?! @marvinhumes Our three lil bears." To which Marvin replied: "We are truly blessed."

Rochelle and Marvin's children looked so adorable as they each gave a winning smile to the camera, with eldest child Alaia-Mai wrapping a protective arm around her baby brother.

Fans were quick to compliment Rochelle and Marvin on their "blessed family", with one commenting: "Super gorgeous."

A second said: "OMG! They are soo precious! What an amazing blessed family!" A third added: "Omg the most beautiful kids. Gorgeous family." And a fourth said: "These pics are so beautiful!!! You are blessed beyond."

Rochelle and Marvin share three beautiful children

Earlier this month, Rochelle opened up about her breastfeeding experience, admitting she was no longer breastfeeding Blake – who she welcomed in October – and had stopped around the nine-week mark.

It was during an Instagram Q&A that one follower asked: "Are you still breastfeeding? No judgement! I don't know if I want to and I just wonder," which spurred Rochelle on to address the subject.

Rochelle and Marvin welcomed baby Blake in October

The mum-of-three admitted that she found it "stressful" to learn that Blake was intolerant to cow's milk and that it "put a lot more pressure" onto the singer when it came to breastfeeding. She also then revealed that it was the first time she had done it.

Continuing her Instagram Stories chat, Rochelle revealed that baby Blake is now on a goat milk formula. She said: "So yeah I was just proud of myself just doing it for nine weeks, he's now on a goat's milk formula that's working really well and it's called Nanny Care if anyone wants to find one."

