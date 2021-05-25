Holly Willoughby in tears over her mum's heartwarming birthday revelation The This Morning presenter gifted her mum a touching birthday present

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby revealed she was brought to tears over her mum's heartwarming birthday gift. Taking to Instagram to share her mum Lynne's special present, Holly wrote that there were "tears all round" when she presented her mum with a restored photo of her late father.

READ: Holly Willoughby shares makeup-free gardening selfie after embarrassing confession

The thoughtful gift made possible by photo restoration company Loved Ones Forever, showed Holly's grandfather Donald posing shirtless on a ship donning a pair of smart white chinos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby in hysterics as she reveals huge mistake on live TV

The photo that was once black and white, was restored to reveal a brightly coloured sky, Holly's grandfather's brown hair and summer tan – most likely from his long days working in the navy during the Second World War.

Holly's grandad Donald served in the Second World War

Holly first shared the monochrome photo in July last year, writing: "My Grandad Donald joined the Navy at the age of 18. He was a Chief Petty Officer during WW2. The ship in the photo, the HMS Resolution, was just one of the ships he was on. I think the picture of the ship was taken when she was torpedoed by French submarine Beveziers at the battle of Dakar, off the West Coast of Africa".

"I’m hugely proud of him and grateful to everyone who dedicate themselves to the armed forces."

READ: Holly Willoughby twirls in dreamiest skirt - and it's a high street winner

SEE: Holly Willoughby shocks with house confession live on This Morning

Commenting on the touching gift, Loves Ones Forever wrote: "A massive happy birthday to Holly Willoughby's mother today. I am super happy that we have been able to bring back happy memories of her father for you. What a truly thoughtful gift for her."

The company were able to restore the photo of Holly's grandad to a colour one

Holly, 40, is incredibly close to both her parents. Mum, Lynne and dad, Terry have been married since 1977 and Holly previously spoke about their aspirational romance. She told the Mirror: "My mum and dad have been together for years and years, and they’re a real team.

"My mum instilled in me that importance of family life and being married to somebody who is a real partner. From watching her with my dad over the years, I knew that was something I really wanted for myself."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.