Ultimate tips and tricks for travelling with a baby

With the holiday season fast approaching, your thoughts may be turning to booking a getaway in the UK or abroad with your little one. Already feeling stressed about the travelling? With these top tips, you'll be able to tackle it like a pro. Baby brand Micralite has spoken to Paula and Matt of @tribeofvoyagers and Moon Hough of The Safari Series who frequently travel with their kids to get the ultimate hacks. Read on to find out more…

Do your research

Now is the time to do your research (preferably when the little ones are in bed). Paula and Matt recommend to "not overdo things in one day and spread activities throughout the time you are there”. Moon also advises to "stay in a place longer to ensure you can do everything you want".

Manage your expectations

If you are used to travelling alone, Paula and Matt share that "it can be incredibly difficult to realise that you won't be able to do everything or even what you had planned to do on days." They recommend that slow travelling is the best way to enjoy a place and recommend families "plan to visit one thing each day and schedule in some daily baby fun, or downtime too".

Learn to embrace 'slow travel'

Book suitable accommodation

Choosing where to stay when travelling with a baby can be tricky. To make sure your accommodation caters for your needs, Paula and Matt suggest booking "an Airbnb or a house rental rather than hotels because they have more amenities that are useful, like a kitchen or washing machine, as well as trying to book somewhere central to walk to attractions".

Bring a backpack

Put all of your baby essentials in a backpack, that way your hands will be free to push the buggy, pick up your child, wheel the suitcases etc.

Fly around sleep times

If you're jetting off abroad, it's totally normal to feel apprehensive about flying with a baby or young child. To try to make the journey go as smoothly as possible, Paula and Matt recommend "flying around sleep times as having them asleep during the flight makes for a more relaxed journey, especially if it's their first one as it's less overwhelming".

They also add to be aware of the air pressure and suggest having "something for them to suck or chew on during take-off and landing. You can also massage their ears and the side of the head for extra comfort".

Be weather prepared

Depending on where you are going on holiday, you must ensure your baby is at a safe temperature and protected from the weather. For a sunny destination, Moon advises "to try and keep your baby cool and keep them covered in the shade. Make sure they are wearing a sunhat and drink enough water". Paula and Matt also add to "avoid being in the sun completely during the highest sun hours and sun cream (preferably 50+) should be applied every half hour to an hour."

For cold destinations, Paula and Matt advise that your baby is wearing "enough appropriate layers, with a snowsuit, waterproof boots and gloves essential for snowy locations". A good tip is that "they should always have at least one more layer than yourself". They also advise that no matter the location, to be all-weather prepared, for example, "if you are going to a warm destination, always pack a jacket and if you going to a cold destination pack a shirt just in case of a sudden weather change".

Keep sleep routines the same

Navigating the challenges of getting your baby to sleep is challenging enough, and to help with this whilst away, both families recommend keeping your sleep routines the same as at home. Moon shares that "even if it is hard or you don't want to miss out on something, learn to love this new (kid-friendly!) type of travel!".

Don't overpack

Babies come with lots of stuff and it's tempting to pack it all when you're going away for those 'just in case' moments. But Paula and Matt advise not to pack nappies for the whole trip, for example. Instead, they suggest bringing "enough to last at least three days and then just buy somewhere you are to help not to overpack".

Moon also recommends that ahead of your trip you "speak to the place you are staying about what they can offer so you're not overpacking items you don’t need as they might already have them there".

Be adaptable

Babies can be unpredictable at home, so expect that when you are away too. Paula and Matt advise that having "the ability to adapt to a situation and roll with it, whether you need to change plans or cancel something, it will save you from disappointment".

