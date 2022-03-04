15 best sensory toys for babies and toddlers

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

For any child, playtime also means learning time as it is a chance for them to develop their coordination skills. From clever toys made specifically for development through to basic buys that will light up their senses, we've rounded up the best sensory toys for babies through to toddlers. See top picks from the likes of Amazon, Argos and Mamas and Papas…

What age should you start baby sensory?

According to babysensory.com developmental sessions can commence from the moment your baby is born. "Your baby communicates with you from the moment they enter the world. We look at how your baby responds to the world, what they can do, what they find difficult or stressful, and how you can help them grow and develop in the first 3 months of life," says Dr Lin Day.

So, any age is perfect for baby sensory but from around six months you will notice your child become much more inquisitive with the world around them and this is when they will really benefit from sensory play.

Best sensory toys for babies

A sensory reversible ball which you can snap up for under £10. We predict hours of fun.

Baby sensory say hello discovery reversible activity ball, £9.99, Amazon

Ideal for newborns, this buggy book will help them focus and it's made in monochrome colours that they can see.

Baby Touch: A black-and-white buggy book, £5.39, Amazon

A set of shapes to learn and play, these wipe-clean staples will see you through many rainy days stuck indoors.

Playtime pals and sensory shapes activity toy set, £17, Argos

Get their hand-eye coordination going with these bright stacking rings.

Sensory stacking rings, £24, M&S

The perfect introduction to puzzles for babies, and the plus side is that the silicone shapes are safe for teething little ones to chew on.

Silicone geometric puzzle, £13.49, Etsy

A rainbow pram toy to engage your baby's sight and touch senses.

Baby sensory ribbon, £9.99, Not on the High Street

Textures and sounds to keep your baby engaged, we bet Mr Lion won’t leave their side!

Wildly adventures educational toy jangly lion, £16, Mamas and Papas

Start their musical career early with these soother toys that encourage interaction and play.

Musical soothers, £14.24, Amazon

A classic Russian doll style toy that will stay in the family for years and these nesting buddies are ideal for bath time too.

Woodland nesting toys, £22, Rosa & Bo

A simple yet genius concept, this box of wonder filled with vibrant fabrics will bring a new dimension to playtime.

Tissue wonder box, £21, Vertbaudet

Best sensory toys for toddlers

Encouraging role play and hands-on fun, this long-lasting picnic set is the perfect multi-sensory buy.

Wooden picnic set, £50, The White Company

Hours of fun can be had with this activity play cube, teaching your child maths, music and more.

5-in-1 activity cube, £44.99, Smyths Toys

Ideal for one year plus, this multi-sensory toy will bring out hands-on problem-solving skills.

Janod ball toy, £32.95, Harrods

A favourite with kids up and down the country, poppers will keep their fingers busy while they concentrate on something else.

Glitter push poppers fidget toy, £6, Claire's

An outdoor addition for many days of role play. How cool is this mud kitchen station complete with every utensil they could need?

Mud pie kitchen, £324.99, Plum Play

