Mrs Hinch sends fans wild with her £15 personalised must-have for son Ronnie

Mrs Hinch has delighted fans with her latest find – an adorable sunhat for baby Ronnie. The cleaning guru, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, took to her Instagram account to reveal she had bought her 11-month-old son the cutest accessory – and it's only £15!

The social media star posted a heart-warming snap of her little boy in his pushchair, ready for a socially-distanced outing during lockdown. Ronnie peered out from underneath a sweet fedora, which was personalised with his initials. How cute!

Mrs Hinch's son Ronnie looked absolutely adorable in his personalised fedora

Penning a loving caption alongside the picture, Mrs Hinch wrote: "Our Ronnie. I will never know what we did in life to deserve you. You are Mummy and Daddy’s heart and soul and little do you know .. MILLIONS of others love you too. Sending lots of love from my family to yours guys, thank you for being what feels like my best friends! Cheese I know but ... I love you lot and I bloody love cheese so ATB xxxx".

Best friend Stacey Solomon – who also delights fans with her amazing home hacks – was quick to comment, sharing, "Love u Ronnie and that hat". One of Sophie's followers cooed, "I can’t cope!!! Soph his little hat omg doesn’t he look so proud definitely a photo to get printed!! Xxx", while another wrote, "Look at his little hat I absolutely love it and his cheeky grin".

Online boutique Unique Avenue are selling children's hats for £15

The straw hat comes from online boutique Unique Avenue – and it's a total steal at £15 after personalisation! They also do matching adult styles so you can twin with your little ones. Bigger hats are £25 – and we're ordering ours pronto.

Mrs Hinch recently amazed her followers with her simple hack for cleaning her wedding ring. Her method involves two simple ingredients: white vinegar and bicarbonate of soda, and requires very little effort.

Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe, is pictured with son Ronnie and husband Jamie

"Quickly popping my jewellery in a bicarb bath for a clean," she captioned her first video. She went on to share the exact measurements and timings: "Mixture of ½ cup white vinegar and 2 tablespoons of bicarb for two to three hours." Next, all you need to do is, "Rinse them under cold water and dry thoroughly with a soft cloth."

The concoction should start to fizz, hence why Mrs Hinch covered her bowl with a cloth, and the results speak for themselves. She shared a before and after photo of two rings and two brooches after they had received their treatment, and it's safe to say they look as good as new.

