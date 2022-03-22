Top Bridgerton-inspired baby names for 2022 - and four are royal! Vintage monikers for your bundle of joy

Season two of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton lands on Friday, and fans expecting their own little Lord or Lady may be considering naming their baby after one of their favourite characters!

If you're looking for some Regency-style name inspiration, a new report from The Edit by Silver Cross has revealed the most popular and unique Bridgeton inspired baby names. The report looked at the popularity of Bridgerton character names over the last two decades, with data from 1996 to the present day.

WATCH: First look at Bridgerton season two trailer

Topping the girls' list is the name Charlotte, inspired by the powerful and respected Queen Charlotte from season one. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be thrilled, as their daughter is named Princess Charlotte.

In second and third place are the names Eloise and Violent, followed by Penelope, Genevieve, Marin and Daphne. The monikers Portia and Philipa fall in eighth and ninth place, inspired by the Featherington mother and daughter duo in the show.

When it comes to the top boys' name, William, inspired by Will Mondrich, the boxer from season one, tops the list. Prince William will be chuffed with that. Even better, the name Henry (Prince Harry's birth name) holds the second spot.

Anthony, named after the eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony Bridgerton, comes in third, followed by Simon, Benedict and Gregory.

In seventh place is the moniker, Archibald. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's eldest son is named Archie, which is a shortened version of the name.

And coming in eighth is the more unique name choice of Colin, inspired by the sweet and soft natured Colin Bridgerton who won our hearts in season one. Could this vintage name be set to make a revival over the next year?

We feel a Bridgerton baby takeover coming on…