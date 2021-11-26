Hoda Kotb's daughters are growing up fast in sweet new family photo They are adorable!

It only seems like yesterday that Hoda Kotb became a mother for the first time, and now she's celebrating Thanksgiving again as a happy mom-of-two.

The Today show host and her fiance, Joel Schiffman, 63, are proud parents to their adopted daughters, Haley, four, and Hope, two, and new photos of the sweet family show just how much their children have grown.

Time is flying by fast for Hoda, who is savoring every second as a mom.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb celebrates her birthday with her children

For Thanksgiving, she hosted a meal for her loved ones and shared photos on Instagram. In one snap, Haley was beaming at the camera and appeared to have sprouted up overnight.

"Hope your turkey day was everything," Hoda captioned the homely snapshots.

Becoming a mom was something very special for Hoda and she recently opened up about the moment she realized she wanted to adopt children.

Hoda celebrated with her loved ones

Hoda was speaking to Sheryl Crow on her podcast, Making Space, about the singer's adoption of two boys, who are now teenagers.

"You were here at the Today show downstairs in the dressing room with your boys when they were little," shared Hoda, adding: "And I remember watching you and thinking 'I want something like that one day.'"

She continued: "I never spoke out loud the fact I wanted children because I thought I had missed my window, and I thought, 'I hate to say something out loud I know can't happen.'

Hoda and Joel adore parenthood

"And one day I was walking with a girlfriend and she said, 'me and you didn't want kids so it worked out great,' and I said, 'no I did and I thought I had missed it' and just saying it out loud, it was weird, but then I said it again, and it made it real."

The 57-year-old also revealed how she broached the subject of adoption with Joel, acknowledging that she was "terrified" and she didn't know what his reaction would be.

Speaking to People, Hoda said: "I looked him in the eye and I said, 'I would like to explore adoption with you.' And there was like a second there, I was like, 'This is the end of a relationship or the beginning of a family.' My heart was pounding and he just looked at me and he said, 'I don't need a week.' At that moment, I fell on his chest and was sobbing."

