Hoda Kotb's sweet photo of daughter Haley leaves fans in disbelief The star shares two children with her ex

Today show's Hoda Kotb recently shared the sad news that her engagement to Joel Schiffman had been called off.

The couple share two children, Haley, four, and Hope, two, together and they're now navigating co-parenting as they deal with their breakup.

While the news is unfortunate, it appears Hoda is attempting to be as jovial as possible for her young family and the latest photo she shared of her oldest daughter proves she's doing an amazing job.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb announces split from Joel Schiffman live on Today show

After news of the surprising split was announced, Hoda, took to Instagram with an adorable snapshot of her beaming daughter.

It was just ahead of the start of the Winter Olympics and she was getting into the spirit of the competition and preparing to cheer on Team USA.

Hoda's fans couldn't believe how grown and cute Haley is

Hoda was flooded with responses from fans who couldn't believe how big Haley has got - or how cute she is.

"That face. She is adorable," wrote one, while another added: "She could not be cuter," and a third remarked: "OMG, she is absolutely adorable. Thank you very much for sharing this picture."

Others added: "She's growing up fast," and Hoda was also praised for her positivity in a difficult situation.

Hoda and Joel decided they were better as friends

Hoda announced the end of her relationship live on air. In an emotional statement, Hoda said: "Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and really meaningful conversations over the holidays, and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager.

"We decided that we are going to start this new year and begin it kind of on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she said.

The couple had been together for eight years, and got engaged in November of 2019. They adopted both of their children.

