Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share tearful baby joy moment on Today show Neither of the TV hosts could believe it

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager couldn't control their emotions during their much-loved morning show as they discussed a moment they'll never forget.

The Today show stars shared a tearful segment during which medium, Tyler Henry, predicted Jenna would have a baby boy.

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager admits to "really big mistake" during candid discussion with Hoda Kotb

The 2016 clip was introduced by Hoda and showed both women in tears as Tyler spoke to them.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hoda Kotb left shocked life on air on Today

At the time he said he could see a baby boy in Jenna's future and she did indeed go on to have a third child, Hal, a few years later.

As they returned back to the studio in real-time, where the clairvoyant was visiting them once again, Hoda tearfully said: "Remember you weren't even going to have more [children]," and Jenna responded: "I know. Tyler made me."

MORE: Hoda Kotb celebrates co-star's milestone anniversary on the air

MORE: Hoda Kotb pens bittersweet tribute as she records final episode of her beloved podcast

Both women welcomed Tyler and he gave Jenna a new reading on Wednesday too, during which she asked about baby number four.

Hoda and Jenna welcomed Tyler back to their show

Jenna - who is a mom to Margaret 'Mila' Hager, eight, Poppy Louise Hager, six, and Henry 'Hal' Hager, two - asked: "Am I going to have another baby?" and Tyler said: "I hope if you want some that you do, but I'm just not seeing [any]."

That was welcomed news for Jenna who said: "That's good. I think three feels good."

MORE: Hoda Kotb reveals her 'recurring nightmare' to Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager

MORE: Jenna Bush Hager's latest outfit choice divides fans

The mom-of-three chatted more to Tyler, and the moment which made her cry this time was when he discussed her husband, Henry Chase Hager's late dad, John Hager, who passed away in 2020.

Jenna has three children

"I feel like he, in life, might have been known as a bit of a snorer," the medium said. "Someone who snores," at which Jenna's eyes welled up with tears.

Jenna was devastated when she lost John, and paid a heartfelt tribute to him after he passed. It read: "We lost my father-in-law, John Hager, Sunday morning," she wrote. "He was a giant of a man - although, I never saw him stand. He lived with polio — paralyzed from the waist down — in a wheel chair, for forty five years.

Despite it all he lived life to the fullest — and was compassionate, curious and kind. And boy, will we miss him but as Poppy said: 'He is in a better place - in heaven, out of his wheel-chair and running.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.