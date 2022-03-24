Hoda Kotb reveals impact of COVID on her daughters' childhoods The Today host is a doting mom-of-two

Hoda Kotb is a proud, hands-on parent to her adorable daughters, Haley and Hope, but just like millions of other people, the pandemic has altered their upbringing.

The TV star opened up during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she confessed that COVID-19 has meant her children are blissfully unaware of a joyous celebration which most youngsters revel in.

The host asked Hoda about her daughters - who she adopted with ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman - and she revealed that they had both recently celebrated their birthdays.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb celebrates her birthday with her daughters

After marveling at how they're already five and three, Hoda admitted that they don't know what a big birthday party is.

"Do you go all out, Hoda Kotb?" asked Jimmy, to which she gave a lengthy explanation of the delicious cake she made before adding: "Due to COVID though, my kids don't know that birthdays are a thing."

As the audience fell silent, Hoda continued: "They don't know that you have big parties. They think that you sit at the house, you have cake and you FaceTime. That's what they think birthdays are."

Hoda shares her two daughters with her ex Joel Schiffman

However, rather than be disappointed by the fact, Hoda said: "I'm pumped," and seemed pleased she gets to cherish the intimate celebration with her little girls.

Not that Haley and Hope go without on their special day. Their mom's not-so-secret cake recipe sounds absolutely delicious.

"Let me tell you what I do," Hoda explained. "I do something that you all should do because it's super easy and fun. I make the best birthday cakes. But let me tell you the secret. Because we have this chef named Elizabeth Heiskell."

Hoda is a doting mom to her two daughters

Hoda was referring to the southern chef who regularly appears on the Today show.

"She's like. 'Don't be mixing everything. Dump it in. It's a dump cake'. So what you do, you take the Duncan Hines. Dump it in, barely stir it, put it in the oven. The clumps make it delicious. And, when it says cook for 28 minutes, cook for 23.

"People ask if it's the cake my daughter made. I'm like, 'no, that's the cake I made'."

