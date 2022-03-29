Laura Hamilton's fans rally around as son Rocco, 8, is hospitalised The A Place in the Sun presenter is a mum of two

A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton was inundated by fan comments on Tuesday when she shared that her son Rocco, eight, had been very poorly.

The star uploaded two images from Rocco's hospital bed, showing her son had been hooked up to what appeared to be an IV drip.

She wrote: "The last few days have been interesting to say the least… Being a Mum is THE most important job in the world and no matter what Rocco and Tahlia will ALWAYS come first. This brave little boy has been through it over the last few weeks and I just want to thank the NHS for helping him get better. #nhs #thankyou #priorities #children."

Laura shared that her son has been in hospital

While Laura didn't specify exactly what was wrong with her son, loyal fans were quick to share their positive wishes to Laura and her family. "Sending you and your family healing love and light," wrote one and: "Sorry to hear this Laura! Wishing Rocco a speedy recovery," said another.

Presenter Julia Bradbury added: "You're right... Being a Mum is No 1. Hope you're little man pulls through."

Laura is a doting mother to two children, Rocco and Tahlia. Rocco was born in 2013 and Tahlia in 2015, and the star often shares images of the two adorable kids on her social channels.

Laura has two children

Laura's former husband Alex Goward is father to her two children, but the pair split recently after getting married in 2012.

Speaking about the couple's decision to go their separate ways, Laura told HELLO!: "It was a decision we both came to. We have an enormous amount of respect for each other, but we are now on different paths.

"At the point it was announced, we'd already overcome a lot of difficult times. But I am lucky that we have the relationship and respect for each other that we have, and our children's happiness will always be our priority."

