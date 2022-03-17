Exclusive: A Place in the Sun's Danni Menzies on leaving the show, sofa surfing and more The presenter spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Former A Place in the Sun presenter Danni Menzies opened up to HELLO! when she attended The Ideal Home Show. She chatted interior inspiration, revealed the truth about behind-the-scenes of Channel 4's hit property show and discussed her real reason for leaving…

Danni, we see you've been exploring The Ideal Home Show, what's been your favourite stand?

It's such a nice vibe here with all of the spring colours. I really enjoyed exploring the conkers, I was quite shocked at how cool they were inside! I've also seen some lovely interiors around, there seems to be a bit of something for everyone.

You've done your own home renovations, is there anything you've got your eye on to buy at The Ideal Home Show?

When I first moved into my flat, I renovated more than I anticipated. When I pulled up the carpets in my spare room, I found a damp patch and had to literally re-floor the whole room, cut a huge chunk out of the wall and put a new bathroom in. But thankfully that bit is done now and I'm on to making it nice and homely.

I even stayed on friends' sofas at one point [during renovations], it was a nightmare. I've started to think about getting the garden ready for summer, so it's been really nice having a wander around getting some inspiration - I need a hot tub, I think!

The Ideal Home Show was the perfect place for Danni to get home inspiration

What was the deciding factor to leave A Place in the Sun?

I wasn't sure if I should say anything publicly when I decided to leave because the reality is I've got new shows coming out for the next year so I'm not disappearing from A Place in the Sun quite yet, and I've also already had calls saying: 'Can you come and cover the show for us' so I'm sure at some point this year I'll be saving the day when someone has got COVID or whatever and covering the show.

But I guess, I had done it for six years, I've learnt an awful lot about television and filming, but also about property abroad. I've met lots of wonderful people and had a great time, but as everybody did during lockdown, I had time to reflect and have a think about what I wanted to do and where I wanted to go.

I think, like any job, I kind of felt like it was time for a bit of a change, and I guess that's because variety is the spice of life and I like trying new things. It's really tricky when you're trying to start a relationship and you're packing your bag every few weeks although, Jasmine married a camera man so I know shouldn't really have that problem, but it was time for me to think about other things in life. It was the right time, really.

Would you ever live abroad?

I am totally open to anything in life to be honest with you. A lot of my friends seem to have solid pictures about where they want to be and what they want to do but I've never really had that. I've got an open mind about my future and where I'll go.

Danni has left A Place in the Sun

What was the most difficult thing about working on A Place in the Sun?

I've got a little Jack Russell, Kinky, and the most difficult thing was leaving her behind. Luckily, I've got a lovely network of friends who love taking her in when I go away, and to be honest, she didn't care when I left but I hated leaving her so often. Also, doing the washing in-between [trips] and reorganising my wardrobe every few weeks.

Do you stay in touch with the A Place in the Sun presenters? Do you have a What's App group?

We do! We've got a What's App group and we all chat. Lee and I are quite good mates, and he's the man of style on A Place in the Sun. I actually send him pictures of my outfits and get him to approve them!

Scarlett and I are also really good friends and keep each other in mind for things and I went and had an afternoon skiing with Laura recently. The kind of show that A Place in the Sun is, you have to be a nice, friendly person and we all get on really well with each other. There's none of that bad vibe or competitiveness.

What's been your fans' reaction to you leaving A Place in the Sun?

Even just at the Ideal Home show, I see people around and they say, 'Oh we're so sad to see you go', which is always nice to hear. I've had people say they are going to miss me but they are going to follow whatever I get up to next.

Do you have any exciting new ventures coming up that you can tell us about?

I've been filming something recently based around a competition called Formula Women which gives women the opportunity to get into motorsport, which has never really been done before.

It's been wicked fun, it's all about women empowering women and girls that have always had this dream of racing a car and going along with them for the ride has been really good fun. The girls will be driving McLarens in the British GT which is just crazy.

Danni has been busy renovating her own home

Have you always been into cars?

Yes, my dad taught me to drive when I was nine years old around the farm and I got my first car when I was 10! A fiat panda with no doors! I've always loved rallying cars around our fields in Scotland and doing something like Formula Women is something I would have loved to have done.

What's your interiors style?

I really love minimalist Scandi style, I'm a big fan of less is more. But I also love bold velvets and leopard prints and quite funky chairs and things. I've got an emerald green sofa, a leopard print stool and a zebra rug. That combined with minimalist everywhere else.

