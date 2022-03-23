Everything Emma and Matt Willis have said about baby number four The Bake Off contestant has three children

Celebrity Bake Off contestant Emma Willis and her husband Matt Willis are proud parents to three children, Isabelle, 11, Ace, nine and Trixie, five. What have the couple said about having another child?

In an interview with Fabulous Magazine in June 2021, Matt revealed despite "having our moments" considering a fourth child, they have chosen to rule it out. The singer said: "I'm one of three, Emma is too, so it felt right." He continued: “I don't want any more. I think we'd be jinxing it if we had more. Occasionally we have our moments but, no. No!"

Although Big Brother star Emma hasn't opened up personally about her potential future plans, she has taken to social media to praise her three kids.

The Voice UK host marked Children's Mental Health Week with a snap of her three darlings.

Emma's children's identities are always hidden

Emma penned "Expressing themselves for #childrensmentalhealthweek. Raised in exactly the same way, yet all completely unique. My teenager before her time, my boss lady baby and my rainbow boy."

Emma has received praise from fans for raising all of her kids to be individuals, not being restricted by gender stereotypes. Setting the record straight about gender 'norms', Emma exclaimed: "You should come to the Willis household – I’m the one changing light bulbs and Matt's the one mopping!”

The mum-of-three keeps like to keep her children's identities a secret, and so she often pictures them with their backs to the camera or their faces obscured.

Emma and Matt have completed their family

Emma and Matt tied the knot in 2008, renewing their vows a decade later. The family have an idyllic life in Hertfordshire, after moving away from London for more space.

Emma has designed much of the interiors inside the £1.7million home herself, and it's all pretty gorgeous. They have a massive kitchen space with high-spec finishes and their patio doors look out upon their sprawling garden.

At Christmas time, the Willis' make a real effort with their festive decorations, enlisting a professional company to create a show-stopping doorway display.

