Kate Ferdinand's son Cree has the cutest morning ritual with his siblings – watch video Cree turned one on 18 December

Kate Ferdinand has shared the sweetest video of her little boy Cree with her Instagram followers - and we can't stop watching it!

The former TOWIE star, who is married to former footballer Rio Ferdinand, posted the clip on Thursday, which showed her one-year-old son standing at their front door in his pyjamas waving goodbye to his older siblings Tate and Lorenz as they headed off to school.

WATCH: See Cree wave his brothers off for school

"Every morning. Just too cute not to share again," wrote Kate beside the clip.

We just love how Cree's older brothers say, "Love you!" back at him as he waves them off and mum Kate giggles affectionately in the background.

Cree's cute morning ritual

The star's fans adored the video, with one telling Kate: "Awwww this is way too cute bless him my heart just melted." Another said: "This is the cutest brightened my morning."

One fan posted: "Oh Cree. You are such a little sweetheart," while another pointed out Tate and Lorenz's similarities to their famous footballer dad, saying: "The boys sound so much like Rio! Adorable."

As well as sharing Cree with her husband Rio, Kate is also stepmother to his children, Tate, 13, Lorenz, 15, and Tia, 10, who he shared with their mother Rebecca Ellison. Sadly, Rebecca died from breast cancer in 2015.

Cree watching mum on telly!

Kate recently posted another sweet video of Cree with her social media fans, showing the tot watching his mum on TV.

The little boy was captured pointing out his "mama" on the television at home when she appeared on Loose Women, and fans were taken back by how tall he is already. "He's so tall! My baby is a couple of weeks younger and half the size," wrote one and: "He's so tall bless him," agreed another.

Kate with husband Rio

During her interview on Loose Women, Kate admitted she was "naive" going into the family, becoming a step-parent.

She said: "I was quite naive stepping into it. I thought I'd be fine. I didn’t really take into consideration the dynamics."

But as Kate's documentary, Rio and Kate: Becoming a Stepfamily, showed she is a kind and considerate mother figure to Rio's children, speaking openly to the whole family about their feelings and helping them cope with the grief of losing their mother.