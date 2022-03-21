Alex Jones shares sweet family photo after romantic Paris trip The TV host is back in England with her children

The One Show host Alex Jones has shared a sweet picture with her Instagram fans following her whirlwind 24-hour break in Paris with her husband Charlie Thompson.

The TV presenter posted the rare photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed her two sons, Teddy, five, and Kit, two, playing happily on a beach with their buckets and spades. Alex wrote: "Normal service resumes."

WATCH: Inside Alex Jones' romantic trip to Paris

Alex and Charlie's six-month-old baby girl Annie wasn't in the snap, but we assume the tot was close by with her parents enjoying family time at the beach.

The couple are just back from a romantic trip to Paris after Charlie surprised Alex with the trip for her 45th birthday.

Teddy and Kit have fun at the beach

Alex had posted on Instagram: "24 hours in Paris. 24 hours of laughing, exploring, wine drinking, hand-holding and remembering why we're a team. Thank you Mr T for the best surprise [heart emoji]."

The mum-of-three shared a video montage of their whistle-stop tour of the French capital, during which they visited the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower and the River Seine.

We bet their children Teddy, Kit and Annie were super excited to welcome their mum and dad back home – and the beach would have been the best way to celebrate their return.

Alex and Charlie loved up in Paris

While Alex likes to keep their children's faces hidden on social media, she does share pictures of the family's home life from time to time.

At the start of March, the star posted a photo of her sons enjoying a walk in the woods, all kitted out for the chilly weather in their cosy coats and jeans – and Kit's yellow wellington boots had us all going "aw!"

"Mission: find stuff to make bug hotel," wrote Alex on the photo.

A rare snap of baby Annie!

And a few days prior, the famous mum shared a rare photo of her baby daughter Annie looking adorable in a pink jumper with a frilled collar. The infant was already starting to sport some short hairs on the top of her head as she played with her dummy. "Saturday," is all that Alex captioned the shot.