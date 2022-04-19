Vogue Williams shares adorable baby photo - and all we see is Spencer The DJ is expecting her third child

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews are expecting their third child together and on Monday, Vogue shared an adorable snap of a baby – but it wasn't little one number three, it was a throwback of their daughter Gigi when she was small.

Vogue shared the sweet photo to her Instagram Stories, which showed her being held up in a red striped baby grow with a stern look on her face. The DJ and entrepreneur wrote: "Found this picture of Gigi and I'm not able!" Sharing an uncanny resemblance to her father Spencer, Gigi's chubby cheeks and swept over hair steal the show.

Their daughter Gigi was born in 2020 and their eldest Theodore was welcomed into the world in 2018. The couple are expecting their third child this year, due in the spring.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Spencer and Vogue revealed the sex of the baby.

Gigi was adorable as a small baby

"We're having a little boy!" they announced.

The happy news means eldest son Theodore's Christmas wish for a baby brother has been granted. "My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: 'A brother! I don't want a sister, I already have a sister.' So he's delighted," said Vogue.

The family have a home in London as well as a residence in Vogue's native country of Ireland. It is believed that they will split their time between the two properties.

The family is expanding

Earlier last month, Vogue wowed her fans with her blooming baby bump in a new video posted to Instagram.

The 36-year-old donned a matching black underwear set and showed off her impressive all-over tan.

Vogue looks glowing during pregnancy

"Ultra dark is my current fave @barebyvogue tan! Our tan is pregnancy and breastfeeding safe which is essential, I don’t know about you but a tan makes me feel a million times better!" the star wrote.

