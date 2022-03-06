Pregnant Vogue Williams rocks fitted leggings to celebrate special family moment - photos

Vogue Williams enjoyed a special weekend with her husband Spencer Matthews and two children Theodore, three, and Gigi, one, at Disneyland Paris – and the pictures are adorable.

The pregnant star – who is expecting her third child – looked radiant in black leggings, a cream and red striped jumper and trainers, layering a green jacket over her shoulders to keep warm. Meanwhile, Spencer rocked a similarly laid-back outfit that included grey jeans and a white jumper, while her lookalike children wore blue jeans, waterproof jackets and even donned cute Minnie and Mickey Mouse ears.

The family trip to the magical park for its 30th Anniversary celebrations was extra special for two reasons. Firstly, Disneyland Paris was actually one of the first dates Vogue and Spencer went on five years ago.

"It [was] also like the beginning of our relationship," Spencer explained. "We barely knew each other really when we

first came here together, so it’s got a part of our early days which is great. But I think you know in this case it’s more for the kids, so it’s going to be just a great time for them, I think, they are very excited, though T is very taken by the ducks – not Daffy or Donald – there are two real ducks."

Secondly, the Steph's Packed Lunch star revealed the trip gave her and Spencer the opportunity to spend some uninterrupted time with their young kids, which is something that is difficult to fit around their work schedules at home.

The family visited Disneyland Paris for its 30th Anniversary celebrations

"It’s just so nice to come here now as a family. We watch lots of Disney films together, so I think for our kids it’s just a fun realisation that the characters are real," Spencer said.

Vogue added: "I think because we work a lot when we’re at home, to come away to Disneyland Paris and just spend two or three days just together as a family doing everything the whole time is amazing. And it’s really important and it’s so nice to see how happy it makes the kids, and it’s kind of all about them now."

Vogue looked laid-back in leggings and a jumper for the occasion

Other celebrity guests that could experience Disneyland Paris' new 'Dream…and Shine Brighter!' daytime show and first-ever aerial drone show were Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna, and Aston Merrygold and his fiancé Sarah Louise Richards.

The Irish model and former Made in Chelsea star met in January 2017 at the Austrian training camp for Channel 4's show, The Jump. They immediately hit it off and their friendship deepened when filming started, although Vogue had to leave within days after suffering a knee injury.

Vogue and Spencer visited Disneyland Paris on one of their first dates

Spencer later told HELLO! that he was very vocal about their budding relationship, while she was "desperate" to keep things private.

"I told my mother, I told everyone. I literally said 'I'm going out with Vogue Williams,' and she was pretending to other Jump contestants that we weren't even hooking up," he said.

The couple went on to get engaged in February 2018 at the West End theatre production of The Lion King, and got married in June on the banks of the picturesque loch on Spencer's family's 30,000-acre estate in Scotland.

Vogue was pregnant with their first child at the time, and they welcomed Theodore in September 2018, followed by Gigi in 2020. Speaking of welcoming their third child, Spencer said: "In April we’re welcoming a third child to the fleet, making us a family of 5, we’re officially outnumbered. It’s great, Vogue and I have always loved kids and we’re delighted to be welcoming a third child and that’s going to be a huge part of our 2022 as well as just cracking on with just general work and keeping our heads down."

