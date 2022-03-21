Vogue Williams is a style icon in gorgeous floral dress we know Princess Eugenie would love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's something so effortless about Vogue Williams' style. Whether she's hitting the red carpet or dressing down for a family day with husband Spencer Matthews, three-year-old Theodore and one-year-old Gigi, she always looks fabulous.

Taking to Instagram to share her latest look with fans, the podcast host and Heart Radio DJ posed for one of her signature elevator selfies. Vogue looked incredible in a fun, floral dress from Boden, complete with stylish tiered skirt, button-down bodice and Bridgerton-esque puffed sleeves.

Vogue, who is currently pregnant with her third child, teamed her spring tea dress with casual white trainers and chic oversized sunglasses.

The Irish beauty wore her blonde locks in a sleek bun, finishing her look with several pieces of mix 'n match silver jewellery.

We're loving Vogue's floral tea dress from Boden

If you recognise Vogue's gorgeous spring ensemble, Princess Eugenie also rocked a similar look at the F1 on Sunday. The stylish royal was spotted wearing a striking printed dress in a brilliant blue hue and white 'Nine Sneakers' from vegan brand Loci.

Vogue is rarely seen out without a pair of sunglasses, another style trend she shares with Princess Eugenie, who stepped out in the spring sunshine on Sunday wearing her favourite 'Dalston' sunglasses from Mr Boho.

If Vogue Williams and the royals are rocking spring dresses and sneakers, we're rocking spring dresses and sneakers. Get your look with our pick of similar styles from the edit below.

VOGUE'S LOOK: Ava Tiered Maxi Dress, £130, Boden

Floral Collared Dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

There's no denying Vogue is churning out some hypnotising pregnancy looks. The mother-of-two took to Instagram last week to debut a striking new look that enhanced her pregnancy glow.

Vogue posed in a mirror selfie in the outfit - and all we can say is wow. The 36-year-old shared a few snaps of the fuchsia pink dress on social media.

Vogue rocked a brilliant pink bodycon last week

Featuring high-neck details, fluted long sleeves and rib-knit texture, the bodycon dress looked stunning on the model and podcast host.

