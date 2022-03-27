Pregnant Vogue Williams mesmerises fans with new video of blooming baby bump The Irish model posed up a storm in a black bikini

Vogue Williams is one glowing mama! The Irish model, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Spencer Matthews, gave fans an update on her blooming baby bump in a new video posted to Instagram.

Looking radiant as ever, Vogue took to social media to share her fake tan routine with her 950k Instagram followers. Donning a simple black underwear set, the 36-year-old proudly exposed her growing bump - and fans couldn't get over how incredible she looked.

Vogue posed against a stunning backdrop consisting of a vibrant Turkish rug, chic sheer curtains and gorgeous bouquet of flowers to get her tan on ready for the weekend.

"Ultra dark is my current fave @barebyvogue tan! Our tan is pregnancy and breastfeeding safe which is essential, I don’t know about you but a tan makes me feel a million times better!" the star wrote.

The star gave fans a glimpse at her growing baby bump

"Also for everyone that has mailed in Ireland regarding our Ultra Dark and the DHA requirements we have you sorted. You will still have your Ultra! Whoop whoop, have a lovely day in the sun and get those bronzed leggies out."

Rushing to the comments to compliment her pregnancy glow, one fan wrote: "My god you look incredible!!!!" as another agreed: "Wow you look so fab ."

"Look at you [heart emoji] you look amazing xxx," a third fan penned, while a fourth quipped: "The beautiful bump!"

There's no denying Vogue is churning out some hypnotising pregnancy looks. The mother-of-two took to Instagram last week to debut a striking new look that enhanced her radiant glow.

Vogue and Spencer are expecting baby number three

The podcast host and Heart Radio DJ posed for one of her signature elevator selfies in a fun, floral dress from Boden, complete with stylish tiered skirt, button-down bodice and Bridgerton-esque puffed sleeves.

Vogue teamed her spring tea dress with casual white trainers and chic oversized sunglasses. Styling her blonde locks in a sleek bun, the star finished her look with several pieces of mix 'n match silver jewellery. Stunning!

