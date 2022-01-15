Vogue Williams' baby bump causes confusion in stunning bikini photo The TV star is expecting her third child with Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams showed off her blossoming baby bump on Friday as she soaked up the sun in the Maldives.

The pregnant TV star – who is expecting her third child – looked radiant as she posed on the beach in a patterned bikini alongside husband Spencer Matthews. Vogue appeared to have already enjoyed a dip in the crystal-clear water as she sported slicked-back wet hair and shielded her eyes from the sun's rays in a pair of round-framed sunglasses.

Posting the breathtaking photo on Instagram, Vogue couldn't resist poking fun at her husband, who looked very pale beside his bronzed wife.

"Someone forgot to @barebyvogue before we left [crying with laughter emojis]," she wrote, referencing her fake tan brand. "This place is just breathtaking, I’ve always admired it from other people's pictures, we finally made it ourselves! @kuramathiisland."

However, some fans appeared to be confused over the photo after failing to spot Vogue's baby bump.

"I'm looking and like... where is the baby?" asked one follower. A second agreed, adding: "Agree, love @voguewilliams, but this pic seems 'doctored' as def no pregnancy showing, I’m confused."

Vogue's baby bump caused some confusion

Vogue was quick to respond, shutting down theories that she had altered her photo in any way. She replied: "I'm confused by your comment. Do you really think I would 'doctor' out my bump! Bizarre."

Others were quick to defend Vogue, with one remarking: "You are glowing Vogue! Ignore the jealous comments x."

Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse was also blown away by Vogue's appearance, commenting: "Is this you pregnant? Wow! You look incredible."

Vogue revealed to HELLO! that she is having a boy

Back in December, Vogue and Spencer exclusively revealed to HELLO! that they are expecting a little brother for three-year-old son Theodore and 17-month-old daughter Gigi.

The happy news means eldest son Theodore's Christmas wish for a baby brother has been granted.

"My sister asked Theodore if he wants to have a brother or sister and he replied: 'A brother! I don't want a sister, I already have a sister.' So, he's delighted," said Vogue, who is due in the spring.

