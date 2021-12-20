Amy Robach looks radiant alongside her mom and dad in rare family photo The Good Morning America time shared her family time on Instagram

Amy Robach is getting in the festive spirit with the help of her parents, proven by her latest Instagram post.

SEE: Amy Robach and her husband cause a stir with appearance away from GMA

Taking to social media to share a heartwarming snap of herself alongside her mom and dad, the Good Morning America presenter looked radiant as she cosied up to her parents, who also stood arm in arm. Amy looked at home in comfy sweatpants and stylish knitwear, rocking a pink woollen beanie and multicoloured boots for the family occasion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amy Robach showcases her incredible abs during epic workout

"Family time" Amy captioned the post, adding a festive Christmas tree emoji to the post.

Though the star rarely posts photos on social media of both her parents, it's clear to see she is incredibly close to her family, and enjoys nothing more than spending time with them.

MORE: Amy Robach's poolside photo is positively dreamy

READ: GMA's Amy Robach heads to Georgia for special adventure with husband

Amy enjoyed some family time with her parents this weekend

Fans were quick to comment on how youthful Amy's parents looked, with one writing: "Such a handsome couple!! (Ok - and the daughter is not bad either!)" while another penned: "They look like siblings not parents [heart emoji]".

A third fan wrote: "Amy I read your book so I know how special your family is!!! Family is everything!"

It's been a busy time for the star, who recently published her debut children's book, Better Together! which she co-wrote with her husband.

The GMA star shared a selfie with her mom and dad on Instagram

The book was inspired by Amy and Andrew's blended family and has been a huge success since it hit the shelves in October. Amy and Andrew's children were between the ages of three and 13 when they first got together, and the doting parents wanted to ensure that the change in their lives was positive.

MORE: Amy Robach's Thanksgiving destination is cozier than you could possibly imagine - see inside the luxury home

MORE: Amy Robach shares glimpse at onboard gym during uneasy workout in Antarctica

They found a way to help their kids bond through making up stories about animals in their garden – which is where the idea of their book came from.

Amy and Andrew are slowly getting used to their children growing up and recently revealed that they had gone apple picking for the first year – an annual tradition in their household – without any of their kids.

Read more HELLO! US stories here