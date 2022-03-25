Amy Robach delights fans with exciting sneak peek at Hollywood career move The star is ready for some glitz and glamor

Amy Robach has ditched the Big Apple for Tinseltown in a temporary move which she appears delighted with.

The GMA host revealed she's Hollywood-bound in an Instagram Story as she boarded a plane from New York to Los Angeles.

In the photo, Amy's face was mostly concealed by a mask but her eyes said it all as she revealed she was headed to the Oscars and an Academy Award had been superimposed into the photo.

WATCH: Amy Robach and Robin Roberts' special bond revealed

It appears she's not the only one from the Good Morning America team either, as she bumped into her colleagues, Robin Roberts and T.J. Holmes at the airport too.

Amy and T.J. arrived ahead of their Friday morning show when they'll anchor GMA3 from the Oscars red carpet and will introduce the ceremony’s official trophy presenters.

The show itself takes place on Sunday and Amy and T.J will no doubt be soaking up the sun and the celebrity talent all weekend long.

Amy was Oscars-bound!

The pair will work as a team but there's always a touch of competition between the two co-workers and friends.

Most recently, Amy spoke about being defeated by T.J. in their latest marathon.

The keen runner opened up on GMA with T.J by her side, and said: "Also, I just wanted to point out, I'm going to say it for you, T.J. beat me." She even scowled in jest as she pretended to be a sore loser.

Amy recently completed another marathon with her co-host T.J. Holmes by her side

"By one second," T.J. clarified: "We were running together. And I ended up a second ahead officially." Fellow presenter Whit Johnson concluded by saying: "Not to rub it in, but congratulations to you both."

Amy posted several pictures from the run on Instagram, sharing that along with her and T.J., her husband Andrew Shue and a couple of their friends were also part of the marathon.

"What a perfect race day!!!! Beautiful weather, beautiful friends, and personal records for all 5 of us @nyrr #unitednychalf #running #runner #halfmarathon #runningmotivation #runtogether #runtoinspire," she captioned her post.

