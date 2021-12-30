Ginger Zee delights fans with homemade pop-tarts for her sons The star is a doting mom to two sons

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee has been working from home over the past few days as coronavirus cases surge in New York.

But all the extra time at home means that she can be a doting mom to her two sons, Adrian and Miles, and on Thursday she treated them to a scrumptious first as she revealed that her two children had never had pop-tarts before. The star proved that she was just as handy in the kitchen as she was with the weather as she baked some gorgeous pop-tarts, finished off with a squirt of some icing.

WATCH: Ginger Zee has adorable day on the beach with her son

In her caption, she explained: "My children have never had a pop tart… and daddy 'grew up on them.' So, this morning I got them close… by making some homemade pop tarts."

She added: "You know I've been home for a week when we take on homemade pop tarts."

Fans were amazed by skills and they were full of praise for the mom-of-two as they took to the comments to compliment her.

One penned: "This looks delish. You remind me of my mom with this. When we were kids, we wanted McDonald’s. Instead of taking us there, she made the burgers herself."

Ginger baked for her two sons

A second added: "Super mama," while a third said: "Looks yummy….better than the original by far," and a fourth wrote: "Much better than the box kind! Look delicious."

Others recounted their own memories of enjoying pop-tarts from their childhoods, while many more hoped that the 40-year-old would share her recipe.

The star is a doting mom to sons Adrian and Miles

Last week, the star explained her decision to step away from the GMA studios as she posed in a warm brown coat with a black scarf and her mic poking through, along with a pair of studded hoop earrings.

She captioned the shot: "Back out of the studio to make sure everyone stays safe during the latest surge… hope y'all are healthy and well this Tuesday morning! Mid 20s where I am…"

Fans took to the comments to wish Ginger a safe time away from the studio, as one wrote: "Good morning stay safe my favorite meteorologist."

Another said: "Be safe to you and your family Merry Christmas and Happy Healthy New Year," while a third added: "Ginger doing what she does best, being there for us all."

