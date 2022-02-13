GMA's Ginger Zee forced to defend herself after sharing candid photo of son The star was trying to have fun

GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee, 41, couldn't resist taking a photograph of her youngest son on a plane when he looked so adorable – but the star has faced a backlash.

READ: Ginger Zee's health diagnoses: Everything we know

"Dude next to me on the flight insisted both armrests were his… if he weren’t so cute I would have pushed back," she joked in the caption and it appears some of her followers took the comment seriously.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee's husband calls her out over fashion choice - and it's hilarious

Her youngest Miles was pictured with his arms on both armrests while watching something on his iPad, wearing a pair of over-ear earphones and a shark-print mask. He looked so grown up sitting in a seat of his own, concentrating on the screen.

Ginger Zee divided fans over this innocent photo

Some fans, however, took issue with the snap and suggested Ginger should have corrected her son and explained both armrests weren't his. Other followers then rushed in to defend the star.

MORE: Ginger Zee's fans can barely look as she shares daring video of her son

SEE: Good Morning America hosts' pristine homes: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and more

Ginger and her husband Ben have two sons together

"That's love, giving up your armrest!!!" one teased and: "He's so adorable," added another.

A third responded to the negative comments Ginger had received: "Oh my, some people get all up tight over a cute photo…When he gets older he will understand. For now it's all innocent and fun." To that, the star herself replied: "It was meant to be a joke and all in fun."

The star shares two sons with her husband Ben Aaron and they live on the east coast of America.

The happy couple got married in Michigan at a beachside ceremony in 2014.

Ginger's fans love family updates

Their first child, Adrian, was born in December 2015. Their second child, Miles, was born in February 2018.

Good Morning America fans love to see insights into their home life together and they are also Ginger's biggest support when she shares updates on her health struggles. She has made no secret of the fact that she suffers from depression and has had anorexia too. Her own book A Little Closer to Home delves even further into her troubles.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.