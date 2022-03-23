Amy Robach's rarely-seen daughter shares sweet baby photos for joyous celebration The GMA star shares two children with ex-husband Tim McIntosh

Amy Robach's daughter Ava melted hearts on Tuesday when she marked a special celebration with some adorable baby photos.

The talented offspring shared several snaps on her Instagram Stories of her mom's stylist's little girl Oona in honor of her second birthday. Ava documented precious moments with the toddler, posting snaps from moments they have spent together throughout her life so far.

In one image, the 19-year-old is cuddling Oona just hours after her birth. A second photo shows Ava cooing over Oona as a one-year-old, and a third image the pair look adorable posing for a selfie.

The performing arts student then shared a clip of the birthday girl adorably dancing around while wearing a pair of ear protectors.

Captioning the photos, Ava penned: "From Day 1… To Year 1… To 1.5 Years Old. Happy Birthday to my favorite two-year-old [three red heart emojis]."

Ava has been present in Oona's life since her birth

Clearly touched by the sweet sentiment, Oona's mom, Jamie Salazar, reshared the video on her own Instagram Stories with the caption: "And Oona loves her Auntie Ava!!!!"

Ava wasn't the only one to mark the little girl's big day. Amy also took to Instagram to share a sweet smiling photo of herself and Oona.

"I spy a birthday girl Happy 2nd bday to the beautiful, fierce and funny human who brings so much joy to every room she hops into!" she captioned the snap.

Amy's daughter shared several sweet snaps of Oona

"I hope you'll always be my dance partner and mischief maker #oona #terrifictwos." Jamie was the first to respond, telling Amy: "Omg, there's no doubt about that!!"

Fans were also quick to react, sending Oona birthday wishes and calling her a "cutie" and "beautiful birthday girl".

Ava is the eldest daughter of Amy and her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, they also share daughter, Annie.

Amy also marked Oona's birthday

While the TV star doesn't often post about her children on social media, she made an exception on Ava's birthday in December with a heartfelt tribute to her firstborn alongside some never-before-seen family photos.

"To the first girl I fell madly in love with at first sight! Happy 19th birthday Ava Lou - I’m so proud to be your mama - and love celebrating the woman you are today and everyday!!" the TV journalist wrote alongside the pictures, which included one of Amy with Ava as a baby, and one of the pair in recent times.

