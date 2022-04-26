Alex Jones reveals adorable morning routine with baby Annie

The One Show presenter Alex Jones shared a sweet snap with her daughter Annie on Tuesday, revealing their wholesome morning routine.

SEE: The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home

The star uploaded the picture on Instagram stories cradling baby Annie while she fed her a bottle of milk. She captioned the photo: "Favourite five mins in the morning."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones gets honest about parenting challenge

Fans got a glimpse of both Alex's outfit and Annie's attire with the mother-of-three sporting a collared cardigan in a powder blue shade and Annie looking sweet in a yellow babygrow with blue flowers.

Alex has two other children, Teddy, five, and Kit, two, whom she also shares with her husband Charlie Thomson.

Alex revealed her cute morning routine with baby Annie

This comes a week after Alex uploaded a heartfelt post about parenthood which read: "You blink and they are 8. Then 28. And then they are parents, resembling a you you once were. So take it in, mama. Let them climb into bed with you at any hour of the night. Sing that song they requested for the tenth time.

SHOP: Alex Jones' spring blouse on The One Show will make you do a double-take

SEE: Alex Jones shares delight as she reveals family news

"Hold them a little tighter when all they want is to feel your skin against theirs. Maybe in raising children you lose your mind a little bit. But, boy, do you find your soul. Embrace the exhaustion. The overwhelming. The hard days. And all the joy."

The star has a stunning family home in London

Alex then added her own words: "Tears! Missing the little ones badly but feeling so lucky I have them to miss. Thanks @angelascanlon."

The family-of-five live together in London and their Victorian property is seriously beautiful. Alex's living spaces have double-height ceilings making it appear so grand, and she's finished it with eclectic furnishings.

MORE: Alex Jones amuses fans with 'undignified' photos of new hobby

The period features like sash windows and traditional fireplaces make it feel really homely.

Alex isn't afraid to show off her private surroundings in their raw state, meaning that she often shares photos with toys strewn across the floor and her rooms looking lived in.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.