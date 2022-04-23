Alex Jones shares delight as she reveals family news The One Show star has been away from her three children

Alex Jones has had a busy week as she's been in the Netherlands, providing coverage for the Invictus Games, but it means that she's had to be away from her three children.

WOW: Alex Jones lights up the room on The One Show in sunshine blouse

But now the Games have reached their conclusion, The One Show presenter is one her way home, and she couldn't have been happier at the thought of reuniting with Teddy, five, Kit, two, and baby Annie. The star shared a photo from her plane window of her on the tarmac and enthused: "Finally going home to the babies. I think my heart might explode!!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones breastfeeds baby Annie on the beach

Alex clearly has a strong bond with her three children, and she shared an emotional post while she was away from them.

MORE: Alex Jones amuses fans with 'undignified' photos of new hobby

SEE: Alex Jones shares rare glimpse of baby Annie in adorable family moment

She uploaded a heartfelt post which read: "You blink and they are 8. Then 28. And then they are parents, resembling a you you once were. So take it in, mama. Let them climb into bed with you at any hour of the night. Sing that song they requested for the tenth time.

"Hold them a little tighter when all they want is to feel your skin against theirs. Maybe in raising children you lose your mind a little bit. But, boy, do you find your soul. Embrace the exhaustion. The overwhelming. The hard days. And all the joy."

Alex then added her own words: "Tears! Missing the little ones badly but feeling so lucky I have them to miss. Thanks @angelascanlon."

Alex was looking forward to her reunion

During her time in the Netherlands, the Welsh presenter made sure to bring her fashion A-game, and on her final day she stunned in a pink power suit.

SEE: Alex Jones charms in striking knit and skinny jeans

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones shares sweet gift from her three children – and it's adorable

The bright hues were perfect for the spring weather as she rocked the double-breasted outfit, and added some stylish red nails to finish the look off.

"This lilac suit of dreams is Zara," she revealed in her caption, before tagging her stylist, Tess Wright, and her hair and makeup stylist, Jo Hamilton.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.