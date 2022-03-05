Alex Jones melts hearts with rare photo of baby Annie – and look how much she's grown The One Show presenter is a mum to three children

Alex Jones is a doting mum to her three children, Teddy, five, Kit, two and baby Annie, who she welcomed last August.

And on Saturday, the One Show presenter melted hearts when she shared a rare photo of her baby daughter – and she looked so grown-up! The young girl looked adorable in a pink jumper with a frilled collar, and she was already starting to sport some short hairs on the top of her head as she played with her dummy. "Saturday," is all that Alex captioned the shot.

WATCH: Alex Jones breastfeeds baby daughter on the beach

The mum-of-three looked just as stylish as her daughter in the photo that she shared, as she rocked a cotton jumper with grey and white stripes.

Over the February half-term break, Alex, her husband Charlie and the children enjoyed some time together as they headed off on a family holiday to Wales.

She shared several photos from her adventure, including one that saw her sons busy playing board games in their matching rocket-themed pyjamas.

Alex shared a beautiful photo of baby Annie

"Cosy rainy days. Grateful for all the activities and games here for the children," she shared.

In another snap, the boys watched CBeebies Bedtime Stories featuring the Duchess of Cambridge, with Alex saying: "They can't believe it's a real princess @cbeebieshq we salute you!"

In a third photo, dad Charlie holds up little Kit at the window to take in the beautiful view of rolling hills.

The family have a close bond

However, there were no photos of baby Annie in the post, but we assume she joined her parents on the country trip.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in August 2021, telling fans of the happy news via an Instagram announcement, which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

Alex added: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

