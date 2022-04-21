Alex Jones in tears over leaving children – see emotional post The One Show host has shared an emotional post

The One Show presenter Alex Jones has been in "tears" over leaving her children and she has shared an emotional post about parenthood.

SEE: Alex Jones sparks debate over baby daughter's outfit

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three uploaded a heartfelt post which read: "You blink and they are 8. Then 28. And then they are parents, resembling a you you once were. So take it in, mama. Let them climb into bed with you at any hour of the night. Sing that song they requested for the tenth time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones surprises fans with hilarious video

"Hold them a little tighter when all they want is to feel your skin against theirs. Maybe in raising children you lose your mind a little bit. But, boy, do you find your soul. Embrace the exhaustion. The overwhelming. The hard days. And all the joy."

The star shared this post online

Alex then added her own words: "Tears! Missing the little ones badly but feeling so lucky I have them to miss. Thanks @angelascanlon"

She is currently away from her family home in London, presenting for The Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

READ: The One Show host Alex Jones has the perfect London family home – inside

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones flooded with messages as she kisses husband Charlie in rare photo

The star has three children, Teddy, five, Kit, two, and newborn Annie, whom she shares with her husband Charlie Thomson.

The star had a cute gift on Mother's Day

On Mother's Day, Alex received the sweetest handmade gift from her little ones. The boys had crafted her a card with three cut-out paper hands all coloured in with felt tips.

When the couple welcomed baby Annie in August 2021, Alex penned: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

The star gave birth to a little girl in summer 2021

The presenter added: "Tiny, but perfectly formed we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5."

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.