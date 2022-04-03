Alex Jones shares rare glimpse of baby Annie in adorable family moment The One Show star is a devoted mum

Alex Jones is a doting mum to two young sons and a daughter, and she showed a glimpse of her youngest child, baby Annie, in a new photo on Sunday.

The host of The One Show took to her Instagram Stories in the middle of a day out with her family to share a quiet moment with her little girl.

MORE: The One Show's Alex Jones shares sweet gift from her three children – and it's adorable

The mum-of-three posted a sweet snapshot of herself and the tiny tot, who she and her husband, Charlie Thomson, welcomed in August 2021.

Alex appeared to be feeding Annie with a bottle, and the top of the little girl's head could just be seen, with her eyes closed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Jones divides fans with latest video of baby Annie

"Refuelling," Alex captioned the sweet photo, which also showed the star looking at the camera with a building behind her. She wore dark sunglasses and a white top with yellow trim around the collar.

MORE: Alex Jones inundated with praise after posting from hospital

SEE: 6 unmissable wedding photos of The One Show hosts: From Alex Jones to Ronan Keating

Although the TV and radio presenter is known for her stylish looks whether she's in front of the camera or enjoying a day off, her followers were recently divided about one of her fashion choices for her youngest child.

Alex shared the sweet mother-daughter photo with fans

The 45-year-old posted a snap to Instagram that showed her lifting her daughter up. Annie was wearing an adorable white top and patterned shorts, but it was her tights that caused a reaction.

Some fans were concerned about Alex's decision to dress Annie in tights, with one writing: "I watch the girl every night on my TV!! She's a fab fab inspirational working mum!! I admire!! It's just the black tights that sent me over the edge!! It was just a word to the wise from me…"

VIEW GALLERY

The star is a proud mum

However, supporters of Alex quickly jumped to her defence. One wrote: "Some of you are actually telling Alex how to dress her baby - seriously?!" A second commented: "I put my son in navy tights when he was a baby for an extra layer of warmth."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.